Barclays Executives Verdict – Statement On Behalf Of HE Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim Al-Thani

His Excellency Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim Al-Thani notes the conclusion today of the trial of three former executives of Barclays Bank in London.

Out of respect for the due processes of English law, Sheikh Hamad and the other Qatari parties did not seek to intervene during the course of the trial to correct those errors of fact and misleading interpretations that appeared to be given currency in some quarters.

