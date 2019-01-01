News

After the election: all change for UK sanctions litigation?

Though polls consistently show a Conservative lead, it would be a brave writer who'd hazard a prediction of the outcome of the UK General Election.

But one thing is clear.

If the new government seeks to exit Britain from the European Union in line with the 2016 referendum result, assuming there are no unexpected amendments to the current legislative agenda it will mean a dramatic change to the UK's economic sanctions regime, and the probability of more sanctions cases in the domestic courts.

Charles Enderby Smith sets out the position in the Law Society Gazette.

