Carter-Ruck praised for role in new Legal PR Guide

The Times has praised the work of Carter-Ruck's Director of Business Development and Marketing in devising and writing for a new guide to legal public relations, which is being launched by the Public Relations and Communications Association at a reception in Central London on 19 November.

The Guide to Legal PR will help novices and experienced practitioners alike to navigate the complex world of reputation management for lawyers. Edward Fennell, writing in The Times Law supplement on 14 November, said "The mastermind behind the guide is Richard Gerrard, the marketing director at Carter-Ruck, a law firm with a reputation for suing the media." Richard is due to take over Chairmanship of the PRCA's Legal Group next year.

