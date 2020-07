News

Disinformation in Libya: A Legal Perspective - Inforrm’s Blog

Carter-Ruck Solicitor Noura Abughris has written a perceptive article published on Inforrm's Blog on the recent 'infodemic' that has been quietly and effectively revealing itself worldwide, more specifically in Libya where the unclear implementation of media laws and strategic geographical location, has made it vulnerable to sophisticated disinformation campaigns.

