Government Adviser Qari Asim MBE secures full apology and damages after Mail libel

The publisher of the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline has today apologised in the High Court to Mr Qari Asim MBE, a Government Adviser and senior Imam, over false allegations published in 2019. They also published full apologies and paid Mr Asim libel damages together with his legal costs.

Qari Asim is advised by Adam Tudor and Helena Shipman of Carter-Ruck.

