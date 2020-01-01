News

Johnny Depp Libel Judgment: Carter-Ruck on Sky News

Carter-Ruck senior associate Helena Shipman was this morning interviewed outside the Royal Courts of Justice by Sky News following the release of the judgment in the libel case of Johnny Depp v News Group Newspapers Limited.

Helena was invited to appear as a legal expert on Sky News, providing her insight on the Judgment and commenting on the likelihood of Mr Depp's legal team launching an appeal against the ruling. Helena was also interviewed by TNT News and NZ TV.

