Leave.EU apologises and pays substantial libel damages to Naz Shah MP
Leave.EU, the pro-Brexit political campaign group, has apologised to Naz Shah (the MP for Bradford West and Shadow Minister for Community Cohesion) over a Tweet and Facebook Post published in December last year. Leave.EU has also agreed to pay Ms Shah a substantial sum in libel damages, as well as her legal costs.
Ms Shah was represented by Adam Tudor and Helena Shipman.