News

Mail on Sunday and MailOnline pay £65,000 in damages over Carl Beech libel

A clinical psychologist and therapist has won her libel claim against the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline. Dr Elly Hanson issued proceedings over false and defamatory allegations relating to her involvement in Operations Midland and Conifer. Mail on Sunday and MailOnline published apologies online and in hard copy on 31 January 2021, paid Dr Hanson £65,000 in damages, and agreed to pay her legal costs. A statement in open was read in the High Court today.

Back to News Listing >