Mohamed Fahmy drops lawsuit against Al Jazeera

Mohamed Fahmy has abandoned his multi-million dollar claim against Al Jazeera Media Network in Canada.

Mr Fahmy, one of three Al Jazeera English journalists who were arrested in December 2013 and tried, convicted and imprisoned in Cairo on false and politically motivated charges, had sought to place the blame for these events on Al Jazeera. He announced his lawsuit against the Network at a press conference held in May 2015, at the very time the Egyptian authorities were retrying his case, and stated that he was seeking the extraordinary sum of more than 100 million Canadian Dollars in damages.

