Oliver Cox on talkRADIO: Consumer Review Websites and the Risk of Libel

Carter-Ruck senior associate Oliver Cox spoke with journalist Ian Collins of talkRADIO on 28 September 2020 about the case of a man facing criminal charges in Thailand for causing 'damage to the reputation' of a hotel through his negative TripAdvisor review, and through this the wider issues surrounding such review sites for both consumers and those listed.

