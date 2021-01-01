News

Oliver Cox on talkRADIO: Libellous online reviews

Carter-Ruck senior associate Oliver Cox was invited to join talkRADIO journalist Ian Collins to give his insights on the growing trend of libellous online reviews in light of the recent case of Summerfield Browne Ltd v Philip James Waymouth [2021] EWHC 85 (QB), a negative Trustpilot review of a law firm which cost the former client £25,000 in damages plus costs. Oliver also highlighted that Social Media platforms may soon take a more interventionist approach to managing negative content from their members.

Back to News Listing >