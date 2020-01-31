News
Pakistan Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif Sues Mail
31 January 2020
At a press conference at Carter-Ruck's London offices yesterday, Pakistan Opposition leader, PML-N Party President and former Chief Minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif announced that he has commenced libel proceedings against the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and Mail Online.
Mr Sharif spoke at the press conference and Alasdair Pepper, a Partner at Carter-Ruck, read the following statement on Mr. Sharif's behalf to assembled reporters from Pakistani and international broadcast media.
