Post-Covid Employer Reputation, Risk & Liability Webinar: The Role of HR

Carter-Ruck partner Claire Gill is participating as a key speaker on Thursday 9th July at 11am at the Business Forums International UK (BFI) webinar focusing on HR's role post-Covid. Claire will be speaking about the reputational issues arising from the pandemic and the legal rights related to the protection of reputation. BFI is a specialist consultancy that works closely within the HR sector.

