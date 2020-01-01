News
Jewish Chronicle apologises and pays substantial libel damages to Nada al-Sanjari
The Jewish Chronicle, its editor Stephen Pollard and journalist Lee Harpin have apologised to Nada al-Sanjari, a school teacher and local councillor over a number of articles they published last year. They have also agreed to pay her a substantial sum in libel damages, as well as her legal costs.
Ms Al-Sanjari was represented by Adam Tudor and Helena Shipman.