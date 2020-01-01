News

Jewish Chronicle apologises and pays substantial libel damages to Nada al-Sanjari

The Jewish Chronicle, its editor Stephen Pollard and journalist Lee Harpin have apologised to Nada al-Sanjari, a school teacher and local councillor over a number of articles they published last year. They have also agreed to pay her a substantial sum in libel damages, as well as her legal costs.

Links:

Click here for the Apology.
Click here for the Press Release.

Ms Al-Sanjari was represented by Adam Tudor and Helena Shipman.

Back to News Listing >

© 2020 Carter-Ruck, The Bureau, 90 Fetter Lane, London EC4A 1EN | lawyers@carter-ruck.com

RSS FEED linkedin