Carter-Ruck Recognised in The Times’ ‘Best Lawyers’ Guide

Carter-Ruck has been acknowledged by The Times in its 'Best Law Firms' supplement. The paper highlights our recent success defending responsible public interest journalism at Middle East Eye in successfully defending a substantial libel claim by former Fatah enforcer Mohammed Dahlan. The Times says Carter-Ruck continues "to lead in high-profile libel cases, and has moved into the digital age by developing expertise in online reputation through such means as the right to be forgotten by having searches blocked" and mentions Carter-Ruck Partner Adam Tudor, who led the team on the case along with Solicitor Aidan Shipman.

