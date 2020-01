News

New Rules Launched for Business and Human Rights Arbitration

The Hague Rules on Business and Human Rights Arbitration, launched at the Peace Palace in the Hague last month, are a significant milestone in the developing relationship between business and human rights. They will impact human rights protection, international dispute resolution and global governance. Corporations, investors and lawyers need to be aware, writes François Holmey of Carter-Ruck.

Back to News Listing >