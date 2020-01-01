News

Palestinian Return Centre secures apologies and damages from Mail on Sunday over Tom Bower libel

The publisher of the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline has apologised and agreed to pay substantial damages to the Palestinian Return Centre and its Chairman, Majed al-Zeer, over false allegations published in 2019 as part of the Mail's serialisation of Tom Bower's biography of Jeremy Corbyn.

Separately, Harper Collins, the publisher of the Corbyn biography, along with Mr Bower, have also published a full statement expressing their regret and confirming their unqualified withdrawal of the allegation.

