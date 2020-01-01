News

The Mail apologises and pays £25,000 in damages to Cambridge Professor over false racism allegations

The publisher of the Daily Mail and MailOnline has apologised to leading academic Professor Gopal, over an article which falsely alleged that she was attempting to incite an aggressive and potentially violent race war, and that she supports and endorses the subjugation and persecution of white people. The Mail has also agreed to pay Professor Gopal £25,000 in libel damages, as well as her legal costs.

