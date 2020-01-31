News

UK implements first autonomous sanctions for human rights abuses

The UK left the EU on 31 January 2020 and, pursuant to the Withdrawal Agreement,[1] EU law, including EU sanctions, will continue to apply to the UK until 31 December 2020. After this date, the UK sanctions regime will fall under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 ("2018 Act"). The 2018 Act enables the UK to continue to comply with its international obligations and to use sanctions to meet foreign policy and national security objectives after exiting the EU.

