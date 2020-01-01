News

Al Arab pays substantial damages and costs to Rached Ghannouchi

Rached Ghannouchi, the leader of the Tunisian Ennahdha Party and Speaker of the Tunisian Parliament, has received damages, together with an undertaking not to repeat the false allegations made against him (and payment of his costs) following the recent settlement of his claim against Al Arab Publishing House Limited in respect of an article published on their website, alarab.co.uk, on 5 July 2019.

Back to News Listing >