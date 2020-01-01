News

EU Court of Justice annuls sanctions imposed on former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak and family

The highest court in the European Union, the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU), has annulled sanctions imposed on the late former President of Egypt, Mohamed Hosni Elsayed Mubarak, and members of his family, ruling that the sanctions were unlawful from the outset.

Carter-Ruck's International Law department, led by partner Guy Martin, with senior associates Charles Enderby Smith and François Holmey, has been advising the Mubarak family in relation to the EU's sanctions measures since 2013.

All enquiries should be directed to Guy Martin or Charles Enderby Smith on + 44 20 7353 5005 and at guy.martin@carter-ruck.com

