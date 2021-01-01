News

Press Release: Mubaraks removed from UK Sanctions

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak and family removed from UK sanctions list.

The UK has decided not to include the late former President of Egypt, Hosni Mubarak, and his family members, in its UK sanctions list of 1 January 2021. Enacted by the UK authorities as a consequence of Brexit, this UK list replaces, in the UK, the previously applicable EU Egyptian sanctions regime. For the past ten years, the Mubarak family has contested the validity and legality of EU sanctions imposed against them. This decision represents a vindication of their position.

Carter-Ruck's International Law department, led by partner Guy Martin, with senior associates Charles Enderby Smith and François Holmey, has been advising the Mubarak family in relation to the EU's sanctions measures since 2013.

All enquiries should be directed to Guy Martin or Charles Enderby Smith on + 44 20 7353 5005 and at guy.martin@carter-ruck.com

