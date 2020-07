News

Rached Ghannouchi awarded £45,000 over false allegations of terrorism and foreign funding

In a judgment handed down on 23 July 2020, the High Court of Justice awarded Rached Ghannouchi (the leader of the Tunisian Ennahdha Party and Speaker of the Tunisian Parliament) £45,000 in libel damages in respect of an article published on 5 July 2019 by Middle East Online Limited and its Editor, Haitham El Zobaidi (who are based in London).

