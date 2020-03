News

Serafin v Malkiewicz, “Public Interest” defence back in the Supreme Court with fair trial appeal

Carter-Ruck Senior Associate Persephone Bridgman Baker provides a Case Preview for Inforrm's Blog on the libel appeal of Serafin v Malkiewicz & Ors which the Supreme Court will hear on 17 and 18 March 2020.

